* Successful manual docking was key technical hurdle
* China has "completely grasped" key technology-Xinhua
* Shenzhou 10 will conduct further exercises
* Permanent space station planned by 2020
SHANGHAI, June 24 China re-affirmed its goal of
building a full-fledged space station by 2020 on Sunday,
following a successful manual docking between a manned
spacecraft and an experimental orbiting lab module.
"Mastery of rendezvous and docking technology is a decisive
step towards realizing the goals of the second stage in the
development of China's manned space flight program. It also lays
a firm foundation for the further construction of a space
station," said Wu Ping, the spokesman for China's manned space
program at a press conference following the docking exercise.
The Shenzhou 9 and its three-person crew, including the
country's first woman in space, Liu Yang, separated about 400
metres from the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1 module for about
two minutes before re-connecting under the manual control of the
astronauts, with state television covering the event live.
"It means China has completely grasped space rendezvous and
docking technologies and the country is fully capable of
transporting humans and cargo to an orbiter in space, which is
essential for building a space station in 2020," the official
Xinhua news agency said on its website.
Wu said the next step for the program would be further
manned docking exercises using the Shenzhou 10, but she said the
program had not yet settled on a timeline for the next launch.
The Shenzhou 9 had already conducted an automated docking
with Tiangong 1, on June 18, a day after it blasted off from the
Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Inner
Mongolia Autonomous Region.
"The automated docking and manual docking are both essential
and they serve as a backup for each other," Xinhua reported Zhou
Jianping, designer-in-chief of China's manned space program, as
saying.
Compared with an automated docking, manual docking is more
challenging in terms of orbit control, Xie Jianfeng, a space
scientist with the Beijing Aerospace Control Center, told Xinhua
on Saturday.
