BEIJING, June 26 Three Chinese astronauts
returned to Earth on Wednesday, touching down in north China's
Inner Mongolia after a successful 15-day mission in which they
docked with an experimental manned space laboratory.
The Shenzhou 10 spacecraft, China's fifth manned space
mission since 2003, completed the final trial docking with the
Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1, critical in Beijing's quest to
build a working space station by 2020.
China Central Television showed the re-entry of the capsule,
dangling from an orange parachute, and its landing on flat
grasslands shortly after 8 a.m. China time.
China successfully carried out its first manned docking
exercise with Tiangong 1 last June, a milestone in an effort to
acquire the technological and logistical skills to run a full
space station that can house people for long periods.
The Shenzhou 10 was commanded by Nie Haisheng, with Zhang
Xiaoguang and female astronaut Wang Yaping also on board.
The astronauts began emerging about 90 minutes after
landing, helped out of the nose of the capsule by workers in
white jumpsuits and into waiting chairs, smiling and waving to
the TV camera.
"It's good to be home," Nie told CCTV. "Space is our dream.
The motherland is always our home."
Wang gave a 50-minute televised physics lecture last week on
the effects of weightlessness, widely viewed by middle school
students around the country.
"This mission made me realise two dreams: my dream of flying
to outer space, and my dream of being a teacher," she told CCTV.
"If you have a dream, you can succeed."
The Global Times, a tabloid published by the same company
that puts out the official Communist Party newspaper the
People's Daily, echoed some criticism among the public about the
expense of China's space programme.
"Currently, China's passion to develop space technology
mainly lingers at the government level. Some even blame the
government for political vanity and question whether the money
couldn't be spent improving people's livelihoods," the paper
said in an editorial, published before the landing.
The mission went "perfectly", Wang Zhaoyao, director of
China's manned space programme, said at a news conference in
Beijing.
China is still far from catching up with the established
space superpowers, the United States and Russia, which decades
ago learned the docking techniques carried out by the Shenzhou
10.
China must still master launching cargo and fuel via space
freighters and recycling air and water for extended manned
missions, state media have said. Plans call for a working space
lab, the Tiangong 2, to be put into orbit in two years.
Beijing insists its space programme is for peaceful
purposes, but the U.S. Defence Department has highlighted
China's increasing space capabilities and said Beijing is
pursuing a variety of activities aimed at preventing its
adversaries from using space-based assets during a crisis.
