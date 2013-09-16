BEIJING, Sept 16 China aims to train astronauts
from other countries who will conduct missions with their
Chinese counterparts, state news agency Xinhua cited a senior
official as saying on Monday.
China will also share the technological achievements of its
manned space programme with other countries, especially with
developing ones, Xinhua quoted Wang Zhaoyao, head of the
country's manned space programme office, as saying.
"Cooperation should be either bilateral or multilateral,
with diversified and flexible models based on peace and a
win-win cooperation," he said.
The move will happen "at a proper time", Wang told an
international seminar in Beijing. Xinhua gave no other details.
China successfully completed its latest manned space mission
in June, when three astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked
with an experimental space laboratory critical in Beijing's
quest to build a working space station by 2020.
China is still far behind established space superpowers, the
United States and Russia, which decades ago learned the docking
techniques China is only now mastering.
It is already working with Russia in the field of astronaut
training, has a cooperative relationship with the European Space
Agency and has begun talking to its opposite numbers in the
United States, Wang added.
Beijing insists its space programme is for peaceful
purposes, but the U.S. Defense Department has highlighted
China's increasing space capabilities and said Beijing is
pursuing a variety of activities aimed at preventing its
adversaries from using space-based assets during a crisis.
Wang said that China "will consistently adhere to the
principle of peaceful use, equality, mutual benefit and common
development in the construction of its manned space station".
China aims to land its first probe on the moon at the end of
this year.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Mike Collett-White)