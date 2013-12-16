(Adds comment on overseas monitoring stations)
BEIJING Dec 16 China aims to launch its next
unmanned lunar probe in 2017, with the aim of collecting and
bringing home lunar samples, an official said on Monday, after
the country's first probe landed successfully on the moon over
the weekend.
China's leaders have set a priority on advancing its space
programme, with President Xi Jinping calling for the country to
establish itself as a space power.
The Chang'e 3 probe, named after a goddess in traditional
Chinese mythology, landed on the moon on Saturday, setting down
a lunar rover called the "Jade Rabbit".
The development of the Chang'e 5 probe, tasked with the moon
sampling mission, is well underway and it is expected to be
launched around 2017, a spokesman for the State Administration
of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence said.
"After the success of the Chang'e 3's mission, the lunar
exploration programme will enter the third phase, with the main
goal being to achieve unmanned automatic collection of samples
and returning them (to the earth)," spokesman Wu Zhijian told a
news conference.
China has yet to announce its moon ambitions beyond the
sampling mission, Wu said, when asked if it planned to send
astronauts there. He insisted the plans were for peaceful
purposes.
"Our country's lunar exploration programme is a technology
programme for the peaceful uses of outer space, as well as an
open programme," said Wu, citing cooperation with Russian and
European counterparts and international bodies.
The U.S. Defense Department has highlighted China's
increasing space capabilities, however, saying it was pursuing
activities aimed at preventing its adversaries from using
space-based assets during a crisis.
Despite considerable advances, China's space programme still
lags those of the United States and Russia.
Zhou Jianliang, chief engineer of the Beijing Aerospace
Control Centre, said the country did not have 24-hour monitoring
of probes operating far from earth's orbit, as its two deep
space monitoring stations were both located in China.
"It is imperative to build a deep space monitoring station
abroad in order to make up for blind measurements and realise
round-the-clock monitoring," Zhou said, but gave no details.
In China's latest manned space mission in June, three
astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an
experimental space laboratory, part of Beijing's quest to build
a working space station by 2020.
