BEIJING, June 22 Chinese scientists have
improved the technology needed to carry out docking between
vessels in space with the development of an "eye" guidance
system that will make the procedure more efficient and safer,
state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.
Advancing China's space programme has been set as a priority
by leaders in Beijing, with President Xi Jinping calling for
China to establish itself as a space power.
China insists that its space programme is for peaceful
purposes. However, the U.S. Defense Department has highlighted
China's increasing space capabilities, saying China was pursuing
activities aimed at preventing its adversaries from using
space-based assets during a crisis.
In a manned space mission in 2013, three Chinese astronauts
spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an experimental space
laboratory, the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1.
The new guidance system will be used for China's second
orbiting space lab, the Tiangong 2, the Chang'e 5 lunar probe,
and eventually a planned permanently manned space station,
Xinhua cited the China Academy of Space Technology as saying.
China plans to launch the Tiangong 2 next year, and send the
Chang'e 5 to collect samples from the moon and return to earth
around 2017. A permanently manned space station is planned for
about 2022.
"Good 'eyesight' is crucial for one spacecraft chasing
another for hundreds of thousands of kilometres to achieve a
perfect rendezvous and docking - it's like threading the
needle," designer Gong Dezhu told Xinhua.
China's space programme still lags those of the United
States and Russia despite considerable advances.
It must still master launching cargo and fuel via space
freighters and recycling air and water for extended manned
missions, state media have said.
