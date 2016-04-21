BEIJING, April 21 China will launch a "core
module" for its first space station some time around 2018, a
senior official told the state-run Xinhua news agency on
Thursday, part of the country's plan to have a permanent manned
space station in service around 2022.
Advancing China's space programme is a priority for Beijing,
with President Xi Jinping calling for the country to establish
itself as a space power.
The "core module" will be called the "Tianhe-1", the Chinese
word for galaxy or Milky Way, Wang Zhongyang, spokesman for the
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, told Xinhua.
"Two space labs will be launched later and dock with the
core module, 'Tianhe-1,'" he said. "The construction of the
space station is expected to finish in 2022."
The report provided no other details.
China insists that its space programme is for peaceful
purposes. However, the U.S. Defense Department has highlighted
China's increasing space capabilities, saying China was pursuing
activities aimed at preventing its adversaries from using
space-based assets during a crisis.
In a manned space mission in 2013, three Chinese astronauts
spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an experimental space
laboratory, the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1.
