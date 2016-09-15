BEIJING, Sept 15 China launched its second
experimental space laboratory on Thursday, part of a broader
plan to have a permanent manned space station in service around
2022.
Advancing China's space programme is a priority for Beijing,
with President Xi Jinping calling for the country to establish
itself as a space power, and apart from its civilian ambitions,
Beijing has tested anti-satellite missiles.
China insists its space programme is for peaceful purposes,
but the U.S. Defense Department has highlighted its increasing
space capabilities, saying it was pursuing activities aimed to
prevent adversaries from using space-based assets in a crisis.
In a manned space mission in 2013, three Chinese astronauts
spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an experimental space
laboratory, the Tiangong 1, or "Heavenly Palace".
Its successor, Tiangong 2, lifted off on a Long March rocket
just after 10 p.m. (1400 GMT) from the remote launch site in
Jiuquan, in the Gobi desert, in images carried live on state
television.
The Shenzhou 11 spacecraft, which will carry two astronauts
and dock with Tiangong 2, will be launched sometime next month.
The astronauts expect to remain in Tiangong 2 for about a
month, testing systems and processes for mid-term stays in space
and refuelling, and conduct medical and other experiments.
The smooth launch imparts a high-tech sheen to week-long
celebrations of China's National Day, starting Oct. 1, as well
as this week's shorter Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that
coincides with the full moon.
China will launch a "core module" for its first space
station some time around 2018, a senior official said in April,
part of a plan for a permanent manned space station in service
around 2022.
China has been working to develop its space programme for
military, commercial and scientific purposes, but is still
playing catch-up to established space powers the United States
and Russia.
China's Jade Rabbit moon rover landed on the moon in late
2013 to great national fanfare, but soon suffered severe
technical difficulties.
The rover and the Chang'e 3 probe that carried it there were
the first "soft landing" on the moon since 1976. Both the United
States and the Soviet Union had accomplished the feat earlier.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Ralph Boulton)