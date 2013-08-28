BEIJING Aug 28 China will land its first probe
on the moon at the end of this year, state media reported on
Wednesday, the next step in an ambitious space programme which
includes eventually building a space station.
In 2007, China launched its first moon orbiter, the Chang'e
One orbiter, named after a lunar goddess, which took images of
the surface and analysed the distribution of elements.
That launch marked the first step in China's three-stage
moon mission, to be followed by an unmanned moon mission and
then the retrieval of lunar soil and stone samples around 2017.
The official Xinhua news agency said that the Chang'e Three
was on track for a landing towards the end of the year.
"Chang'e Three has officially entered its launch
implementation stage following its research and construction
period," it cited a government statement as saying.
"The mission will see a Chinese orbiter soft-land, or land
on the moon after using a technique to slow its speed, on a
celestial body for the first time," Xinhua added, without
providing further details.
Chinese scientists have talked of the possibility of sending
a man to the moon after 2020.
China successfully completed its latest manned space mission
in June, when three astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked
with an experimental space laboratory critical in Beijing's
quest to build a working space station by 2020.
China is still far from catching up with the established
space superpowers, the United States and Russia, which decades
ago learned the docking techniques China is only now mastering.
Beijing insists its space programme is for peaceful
purposes, but the U.S. Defense Department has highlighted
China's increasing space capabilities and said Beijing is
pursuing a variety of activities aimed at preventing its
adversaries from using space-based assets during a crisis.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)