SHANGHAI Dec 4 Two houses in China were damaged
by falling pieces of a rocket launched on Monday, prompting
calls for an insurance scheme to cover future damage from the
country's ambitious space programme, the China Daily newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
No casualties were reported after the successful launch of
China's first moon rover, Chang'e-3, from the Xichang Satellite
Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan, but
debris from the launch hurtled into a village in neighbouring
Hunan province.
A photograph in the newspaper showed a farmer standing by a
desk-sized chunk of the rocket that had apparently smashed
through his wooden roof.
"Suppose the rocket wreckage hit a person; what would the
authorities do?" the paper quoted Ren Zili, a professor of
insurance laws at Beihang University, as saying.
One person whose home was damaged received 10,800 yuan
($1,800) as compensation and the other received 5,200 yuan, it
said.
Ren called for a programme to handle compensation in such
cases, rather than dealing with each on an individual basis.
More than 180,000 residents of Sichuan and Hunan were
relocated before the launch of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe, the
paper said.
The number of launches has climbed to as many as 20 each
year, Zhang Jianheng, deputy general manager with the China
Aerospace Science and Technology Cooperation, told the official
Xinhua news agency.
China is also studying ways to build recoverable rockets
that leave no wreckage, to solve the problem once and for all.
China successfully completed its latest manned space mission
in June, when three astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked
with an experimental space laboratory critical in Beijing's
quest to build a working space station by 2020.
($1=6.0924 yuan)
(Editing by John Ruwitch and Clarence Fernandez)