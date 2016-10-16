BEIJING Oct 16 China will launch its two-man space mission Shenzhou 11 on Monday at 7:30 a.m., the state-owned Xinhua news agency said.

The two astronauts will dock with the Tiangong 2 space laboratory and spend about a month there, testing systems and processes for mid-term stays in space and refuelling, besides conducting medical and other experiments. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)