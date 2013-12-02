(Adds comments from launch centre official)
BEIJING Dec 2 China launched its first ever
extraterrestrial landing craft into orbit en route for the moon
in the small hours of Monday, in a major milestone for its space
programme.
The Chang'e-3 lunar probe, which includes the Yutu or Jade
Rabbit buggy, blasted off on board an enhanced Long March-3B
carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in
China's southwestern Sichuan province at 1:30 a.m. (1730 GMT).
President Xi Jinping has said he wants China to establish
itself as a space superpower, and the mission has inspired pride
in China's growing technological prowess. State television
showed a live broadcast of the rocket lifting off.
If all goes smoothly, the rover will conduct geological
surveys and search for natural resources after the probe touches
down on the moon in mid-December as China's first spacecraft to
make a soft landing beyond Earth.
"The probe has already entered the designated orbit," the
official Xinhua news agency quoted Zhang Zhenzhong, director of
the launch centre, as saying.
"I now announce the launch was successful."
"We will strive for our space dream as part of the Chinese
dream of national rejuvenation," he added.
In 2007, China launched its first moon orbiter, the
Chang'e-1 - named after a lunar goddess - which took images of
the surface and analysed the distribution of elements.
The lunar buggy was named the Jade Rabbit in a public vote,
a folkloric reference to the goddess's pet.
Chinese scientists have discussed the possibility of sending
a human to the moon some time after 2020.
In China's latest manned space mission in June, three
astronauts spent 15 days in orbit and docked with an
experimental space laboratory, part of Beijing's quest to build
a working space station by 2020.
If the lunar mission is successful, China will become the
third country, after the United States and the former Soviet
Union, to soft-land on the moon.
But it is still far from catching up with the established
space superpowers, whose moon landings date back more than four
decades.
China is looking to land a probe on the moon, release a moon
rover and return the probe to the Earth in 2017, Xinhua said.
Beijing insists its space programme is for peaceful
purposes, but the U.S. Department of Defense has made clear it
wants to prevent China's increasing space capabilities giving it
any strategic advantage.
China says it will share the technological achievements of
its manned space programme with other nations, especially
developing ones, and will offer to train astronauts from other
countries.
