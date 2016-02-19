BEIJING Feb 19 China attaches high importance
to a case involving the Madrid arrest of five directors of its
largest bank by assets, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) , a Chinese foreign ministry
official said on Friday.
The arrests followed a police raid on the lender's office in
the Spanish capital as part of a probe into alleged money
laundering, Europol has said.
Liu Haixing, assistant foreign minister, met Jose Luis
Garcia Galan of the Spanish embassy on Friday, the Foreign
Ministry said in a brief statement on its website.
Liu asked that Spain protect the rights and interests of
Chinese firms and citizens there and handle the case in
accordance with the law, the ministry said.
A Beijing-based spokesman for ICBC has said its Madrid
branch was cooperating with the investigation.
The Spanish embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond
to telephone calls from Reuters to seek comment on the details
of the meeting.
China's large state-owned lenders have been dogged by
allegations of improper conduct as they expand abroad.
The probe into ICBC by police, the Spanish tax agency and
Europol involves funds handled by a criminal group that the
Interior Ministry says passed through the bank and were
transferred to China.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)