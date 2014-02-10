MADRID Feb 10 Spanish High Court Judge Ismael Moreno on Monday issued an arrest warrant for former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, ex-Prime Minister Li Peng and others on allegations of genocide in Tibet.

Moreno used a Spanish law that allows suspects to be pursued for human rights abuses committed abroad when a Spanish victim is involved.

Spain's ruling People's Party is pushing a reform of this law that would restrict the capacity of judges to act beyond the country's borders.