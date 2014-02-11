BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was opposed to a "wrong decision" made by a Spanish judge who is seeking the arrest of China's former president and premier over accusations of genocide in Tibet in an 8-year-old case.

China hopes Spain can "appropriately deal with" the issue, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing.

High Court Judge Ismael Moreno asked Interpol on Monday to issue orders for the detention of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, ex-premier Li Peng and three other officials for questioning on charges brought by Tibetan rights groups in Spain.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)