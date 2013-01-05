BRIEF-Fitch says South Korean banks' profiles improve as challenges ease
SHANGHAI Jan 5 Profits at China's Shanghai Pudong Development Bank rose 25 percent year-on-year in 2012 to 34.16 billion yuan ($5.48 billion), according to a preliminary financial report published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website late on Friday.
The rate of increase over the previous year was slower than the 42 percent it recorded in 2011 as a result of economic headwinds, official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.
Earnings per share rose 25 percent to 1.831 yuan per share while its non-performing loan ratio increased to 0.58 percent, up 0.14 percentage points against the end of 2011.
Shares in the bank closed at 10.02 yuan at the end of trading on Friday. They have risen more than 40 percent since hitting a year low of 7.1 yuan at the end of September.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Korea Banks Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899043 SEOUL, June 01 (Fitch) The standalone credit profiles of South Korea's commercial banks have been improving gradually as operating environment challenges ease, says Fitch Ratings in its 2017 South Korea Banks Report Card, which compares the performance and risk profiles of South Korean banks rated by Fitch. Exports are picking up aga