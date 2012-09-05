BEIJING, Sept 5 China has rolled out a series of
plans for infrastructure spending this week, notably from the
Ministry of Railroads, aiming to boost confidence that the
government is committed to keeping economic growth from sagging
further.
The heavily indebted Ministry of Railroads has boosted its
target for railway construction this year to 496 billion yuan
($78.14 billion), up from the previuous target of 470 billion
yuan), the China Daily said on Wednesday, citing an industry
executive. Last year, it spent 461 billion yuan.
The Ministry of Health has earmarked 400 billion yuan by
2020 on systems, equipment and training upgrades to meet its
goals to tackle chronic diseases, the paper added.
The reports follow a spate of announcements by city
governments in inland China of their spending plans, many of
which appear to be cobbled together from previous long-term
commitments.
Analysts said the reports help give an impression of
government action as economic data increasingly indicate that
China is well into a seventh quarter of slowing growth.
China is still digesting the legacy of a massive stimulus
programme launched in late 2008 that staved off the effects of
the global financial crisis, but amplified inflationary
pressures and left local governments saddled with mountains of
debt.
The Railway Ministry, which channelled much of that stimulus
into a network of high-speed passenger trains, station upgrades
and rail expansion, said this weekend it suffered an after-tax
loss of $1.4 billion, due to higher-than-anticipated operating
costs and its debt burden.
It is also struggling with the aftermath of a corruption
scandal and a deadly crash.
It has committed to invest at least 67 billion yuan a month
in railway investment for the remainder of the year, the China
Daily said, while acknowledging that total investment in fixed
rail assets had actually dropped 30 percent in the first seven
months of the year.
Meanwhile, the government of Xinjiang, a resource-rich
region on China's Central Asian border, committed to 606 billion
yuan in spending, the Economic Observer said this week, without
giving a timeframe for the projects.
Xinjiang is already the recipient of heavy spending
commitments due to plans for hydropower and rail development to
enable the exploitation of massive coal deposits in the
far-flung arid region.
($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Editing by Kim Coghill)