SHANGHAI Feb 19 China's top luxury liquor
makers Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and Wuliangye Yibin Co
Ltd have been fined a total of 449 million yuan
($71.92 million) for violating price monopoly rules, the
official China National Radio reported on Tuesday.
Moutai and Wuliangye said last month they had violated
anti-trust laws by financially penalising third-party
distributors who sold their premium "baijiu" alcohol at prices
below levels set by the company, following checks by anti-trust
investigators.
Liquor makers and distributors have come under pressure to
sell off inventories after Beijing started cracking down on the
use of public funds to buy luxury items like baijiu,
traditionally given to authority figures as a sign of respect.
In December, alcohol was banned at military events.
The China National Radio report, posted on its website, said
the penalty handed down by China's top planning body, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), was
equivalent to 1 percent of the two firms' combined 2012 revenue.
It did not give a breakdown of the penalty.
Repeated calls to the companies were unanswered. An NDRC
spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 6.2427 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates)