SHANGHAI Nov 25 China's state planner said it plans to grow its sport aviation industry to 200 billion yuan ($28.93 billion) by 2020 as it moves further towards opening up the country's lower altitude airspace for civilian use.

Sport aviation, which covers activities such as hot air ballooning, parachuting or drone usage, is key to the country's future development of its sports and aviation industries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a document published on its website on Friday.

The NDRC said it plans to grow the number of aviation flight camps in China to 2,000 from a current 100, and increase the number of the country's sport aviation clubs by five-fold to 1,000.

