By Fang Yan and James Pearson
| BEIJING/SEOUL
BEIJING/SEOUL Nov 24 China's Spring Airlines Co
plans to fly to the North Korean capital Pyongyang
next year, making it the third airline to run scheduled flights
to the isolated country.
The budget carrier hopes to launch four fights a week from
its hub, Shanghai's Pudong airport, in early February 2016,
although the proposal is pending approval from both the North
Korean authorities and the Civil Aviation Administration of
China (CAAC), a Spring Airlines spokesman said.
China is North Korea's biggest trading partner and
diplomatic ally. North Korea's state airline, Air Koryo, runs
regular flights between Pyongyang and Beijing and occasionally
operates seasonal routes to Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and
Vladivostok. Air China Ltd operates two flights a
week to Pyongyang, three in the summer.
"Air Koryo had launched some charter flights to North Korea
previously, targeting leisure travellers and demand seemed to be
pretty strong," the Spring Airlines spokesman said on Tuesday.
He declined to be named as per company policy.
While North Korea does not publish tourist numbers, travel
agencies estimate as many as 6,000 Westerners visit North Korea
every year, compared to just 700 a decade ago. The vast majority
are from China, which shares borders with North Korea: the
latest available Chinese data shows that 237,000 tourists went
to North Korea in 2012, nearly double 2010 levels.
The spokesman for Shanghai-based Spring Airlines said he
could not comment on whether the North Korean government had
introduced any restrictions on the nationality or origin of
tourists on the flights.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who took power in 2011 when
his father Kim Jong Il died, has stepped up investment in
tourism infrastructure, including the construction of a new
airport terminal and a ski resort on the east coast.
Last year, North Korea reopened some of its domestic
scheduled air routes for the first time in years.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)