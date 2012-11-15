* Buys primary aluminium at closed-door tender in Beijing
-source
* Total volume to be known after bid processing ends near
noon
* Price seen low for smelters distant from stockpiler's
warehouses
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Nov 15 China's state stockpiler
bought primary aluminium from domestic smelters on Thursday at a
closed-door tender in Beijing, a source who attended the event
said, but how much it bought will only be known after bid
processing ends around noon.
China's state reserves body had planned to buy 160,000
tonnes of the metal at the tender, as part of a stockpiling
programme resumed in an effort to help smelters reeling from
sluggish demand and low prices.
The State Reserves Bureau paid around 15,740 yuan per tonne
for some metal in early bids, or 3.9 percent more than the
15,150 yuan price of the front-month aluminium contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange. That price rose to 15,170
yuan after the purchase.
"The price is a bit low for smelters that are not located
close to the state reserves bureau's warehouses," said Jing
Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures. "The SRB may have to
pay more to attract smelters to sell."
Spot aluminium traded between 15,070 yuan and 15,150 yuan on
Thursday morning.
Smelters are required to deliver the metal to selected SRB
warehouses around the end of November to end of December.
The tender is the first purchase by the state reserves body
since it bought 590,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from
domestic smelters between December 2008 and February 2009, when
demand crashed because of the global financial crisis.
It paid about 12,300 to 12,500 yuan per tonne at the time.
The reserves body is expected to buy a total of around
400,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from smelters and is likely
to hold another tender soon, industry sources have said.
SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY
Sources told Reuters last week China's influential state
planner could revive the stockpiling plan as soon as this month
to buy around 400,000 tonnes of primary aluminium ingots and
165,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode for state reserves.
This volume equates to around 8 days of consumption for
refined copper and nearly 7 days for primary aluminium, and
compares to China's current stocks of more than one million
tonnes of both copper cathode and aluminium ingots.
Markets have been hoping the Communist Party's
once-in-a-decade leadership change now underway at a congress in
Beijing will open the door to more aggressive steps to support
growth that is crucial to Western economies' own recoveries.
Although China racked up annual GDP growth of 7.4 percent in
the third quarter of 2012, that was its slowest pace since the
depths of the financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009.
China recently gave the green light to 60 infrastructure
projects, including plans to build highways, ports and airport
runways, worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise
its economy. Many of the projects will be metals intensive.
Unlike the launch of the inaugural stockpiling in 2008, the
SRB has not announced purchase plans this time round.
