* Buys 100,000 T each of primary aluminium, refined zinc
-sources
* Price seen low for aluminium smelters far from
stockpiler's warehouses
* Three more tenders expected, earliest may be next week
-source
(Updates with zinc volume, quotes)
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Nov 15 China's state stockpiler
kicked off its latest buying spree on Thursday, taking volumes
of 100,000 tonnes each of aluminium and zinc from domestic
smelters, sources said, in a move that may only have fleeting
impact on sentiment.
While smaller than planned, the purchases may signal the
state reserves body thinks prices have hit bottom, and could
boost investor sentiment towards metals, fuelling a recovery in
global prices dogged by slowing growth and oversupply.
Three-month aluminium is down nearly 3 percent this
year on the London Metal Exchange, while zinc is up 5
percent.
The boost from the stockpiling action by the State Reserves
Bureau in the world's largest consumer of base metals would
dissipate soon, said Heng Kun, chief analyst at Essence
Securities.
"The State Reserves Bureau's move is positive," he added.
"But such one-off purchases would only produce short-lived
impacts to the market, which is weighed by weak demand."
China's purchase of primary aluminium fell short of the
160,000 tonnes initially planned because the State Reserves
Bureau aims to hold three more tenders in its programme to help
smelters reeling from sluggish demand and low prices.
However, total aluminium purchases may eventually exceed the
400,000 tonnes first expected by smelters and traders, said one
source who attended the closed-door tender in Beijing.
"The second tender is likely to be next week at the
earliest," he added.
The state body's purchase of refined zinc at another
closed-door tender in the Chinese capital also missed an earlier
target of 150,000 tonnes, two sources said, with one of them
quoting tender officials as saying smelters had not seemed keen
to sell.
"They did not say whether they will hold another tender for
the remaining 50,000 tonnes," he added.
The sources declined to be named because of the sensitivity
of the topic.
For zinc ingots, the state reserves body paid around 15,980
yuan to 16,010 yuan per tonne, or about 7.7 percent over the
front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
which was trading at 14,855 yuan per tonne.
It paid around 15,730 yuan to 15,760 yuan per tonne of
aluminium, or about 4 percent above the 15,150 yuan price of the
front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
That price rose to 15,200 yuan after the purchase.
"The price is a bit low for smelters that are not located
close to the state reserves bureau's warehouses," said Jing
Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures. "The SRB may have to
pay more to attract smelters to sell."
Jing estimated smelters may pay around 300 yuan per tonne to
transport the aluminium to state warehouses, with delivery set
for around the end of November to the end of December.
In Shanghai, spot aluminium traded between 15,070 yuan and
15,150 yuan on Thursday. Production costs at Chinese aluminium
smelters range from 15,000 yuan to 16,500 yuan per tonne.
SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY
Thursday's purchase is the first by the state reserves body
since buying 590,000 tonnes of primary aluminium and 159,000
tonnes of zinc in a similar move between December 2008 and
February 2009, when the global financial crisis crushed demand.
It paid about 12,300 to 12,500 yuan per tonne for aluminium
and 11,450 to 11,800 yuan per tonne for zinc at the time.
Unlike the launch of the inaugural stockpiling in 2008, the
SRB has not announced purchase plans this time round.
Although China said at the weekend it was turning the corner
on the economy and was likely to meet its growth target for the
year, annual growth of 7.4 percent in the third quarter was its
slowest since the first quarter of 2009.
Last week, sources told Reuters China's influential state
planner could revive the stockpiling plan to buy around 400,000
tonnes of primary aluminium ingots and 165,000 tonnes of refined
copper cathode for state reserves.
That equates to around 8 days of consumption for refined
copper and nearly 7 days for primary aluminium, and compares to
China's current stocks of more than one million tonnes of both
copper cathode and aluminium ingots.
Weak demand has hurt smelters, leading the biggest, Aluminum
Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , to post a
fourth straight quarterly net loss in October, hit by low metal
prices and rising costs.
Efforts to assist smelters include a plan by the
southwestern province of Yunnan to stockpile 300,000 tonnes of
industrial metals, and electricity subsidies by the provinces of
Guizhou, Henan and Guangxi.
China recently gave the green light to 60 infrastructure
projects, including plans to build highways, ports and airport
runways, worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise
its economy. Many of the projects will be metals intensive.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)