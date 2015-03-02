* Sri Lanka questions future Chinese submarine visits
* Foreign minister also queries terms of loans
* Comments signal cooler ties between Colombo, Beijing
* Island nation part of China's push into Indian Ocean
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, March 2 If last week's visit to Beijing
by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera was meant to
allay fears that the island nation's new government was
distancing itself from China, it failed.
If anything, Samaraweera's comments on the prospect of
Chinese submarines using Sri Lanka as a stopover on
long-distance westward missions and of bankrolling it through
big loans underlined Colombo's hardening position, experts said.
That would be welcomed by India, which, as Sri Lanka's
neighbour and traditional protector, had grown alarmed at its
lurch towards China under the leadership of former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa, ousted in a shock election defeat in January.
"Some people say the (Sri Lankan) government had put too
many eggs in the China basket," said Sinderpal Singh, an India
expert at the National University of Singapore.
"It's a symbol to say 'we would like to recalibrate our
policy to one equidistant between India and China'."
During his trip, Samaraweera said he did not envisage any
more visits by Chinese submarines in the near future.
India voiced concern in November when Rajapaksa's government
allowed a Chinese submarine and warship to dock in Colombo,
seven weeks after another submarine called at the same port.
One of the submarine dockings coincided with a state visit
by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, himself wary of China's
increasingly assertive projection of naval power.
"...We will ensure that such incidents, from whatever
quarters, do not happen during our tenure," Samaraweera said of
the potential diplomatic embarrassment.
Samaraweera made the remarks to the press and did not
discuss warships or submarines during talks with Chinese
officials, according to a member of the Sri Lankan delegation.
And while his comments do not preclude the future use of Sri
Lankan facilities by Chinese submarines, they pointed to greater
caution both in economic and military relations.
"MANY QUESTIONS" ABOUT LOANS
Also in Beijing, Samaraweera said there were concerns about
some of the $5 billion in Chinese loans to Sri Lanka.
"During the run up to the last presidential campaign, the
people of Sri Lanka raised many, many questions about the
interest rates especially, and also in certain cases about the
manner in which these loans were raised," he said.
"So we will, as a government committed to transparency, want
to go into each of these matters."
The country's finance minister will visit Beijing after
President Maithripala Sirisena's state visit to China, slated
for March 26-28, Samaraweera added.
In response to his comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing that China's
loans to Sri Lanka were made based on a consensus reached during
talks and were provided at Sri Lanka's request.
China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka in recent years,
funding airports, roads, railways and ports.
Sirisena unnerved China shortly after coming to power with a
re-examination of some projects that it has invested in,
including a $1.5 billion "port city" in the capital Colombo.
India is worried about potential security threats posed by
Chinese ownership of the freehold of 20 hectares of land next to
the main commercial port in Colombo. India uses Colombo as a
transhipment port.
Samaraweera addressed Beijing's concerns during his visit,
saying that any decisions on affected projects would be made
only after consulting China first.
"NORMAL ACTIVITIES"
Hua said Chinese naval vessels made port visits to Sri Lanka
en route to duties off the coast of Somalia.
"These are all normal, open and transparent activities made
by relevant Chinese naval vessels," she told the briefing,
adding that Sri Lanka had approved past visits in advance.
"My understanding is that the Sri Lankan government's
policies support international anti-piracy activities and
welcome any friendly countries' naval vessels to dock at Sri
Lanka's port," she said.
Some military experts questioned the assertion that the
submarine visits were for anti-piracy operations.
"The Chinese gave the excuse that the subs are required for
piracy patrol, which nobody bought. So it was a sort of pressure
tactic in the Indian Ocean," said retired Commodore Ranjit B.
Rai, ex-director of India's naval intelligence and operations.
Despite signs of strain in relations, analysts believe any
Sri Lankan moves would have only limited impact on China's push
into the Indian Ocean.
Ni Lexiong, a naval expert at the Shanghai University of
Political Science and Law, pointed out that China had strong
ties with Pakistan and the Maldives.
"This is reflective of major powers putting pressure on Sri
Lanka behind the scenes, particularly the United States and
India," he said.
"The significance of this is mostly symbolic. There are
other friendly countries where Chinese submarines can refuel."
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina in
BEIJING, Sanjeev Miglani in NEW DELHI and Shihar Aneez in
COLOMBO; Editing by Mike Collett-White)