By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 27 Sri Lanka will not make any
decision on Chinese projects it is reviewing until it consults
China, Sri Lanka's foreign minister said on Friday, pledging
that his new government would welcome Chinese investors.
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has unnerved China
with his re-examination of certain projects that China has
invested in, including a $1.5 billion "port city" project in
Colombo.
India, which lost out to China in infrastructure development
on the Indian Ocean island, was in particular worried about the
security threat posed by Chinese ownership of land, aggravated
by the docking of Chinese submarines in Colombo last year.
Last week, Sri Lanka said it would reconsider the outright
transfer of a parcel of land to China under the port city deal
signed by the previous government, amid concern it could be used
for by the Chinese navy.
Speaking in Beijing after meeting his Chinese counterpart,
Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera said he did not
discuss the port issue directly, and the government was not only
looking into Chinese projects.
"Anything relating to Chinese investment will be shared and
discussed with the government of China before we take any final
decision," Samaraweera told a news conference, citing what he
told his Chinese counterpart.
Sri Lanka will always welcome Chinese investment and it
would now be an even safer place in which to invest, he said.
"We are trying to ensure that there is a level playing field
for all investors and a conducive environment for investment
based on the restoration of the rule of law, democracy, good
governance and transparency," Samaraweera said.
"All proposals in future will be considered totally on
merit."
Samaraweera is in China to prepared for an expected visit by
Sirisena next month.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China remained a good
partner of Sri Lanka.
"China is willing to continue being a trustworthy and
reliable development partner ... and will also keep doing its
best to provide assistance for Sri Lanka's social and economic
development," Wang said.
India had grown increasingly wary of former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa's pursuit of closer ties with China, which
became a key supporter of the island's economy after its
26-year-civil war ended in 2009.
China has built a seaport and airport in the south of the
country, raising fears it is seeking influence in a country with
which India has traditionally had deep ties.
India's concern grew after the Rajapaksa government allowed
the Chinese submarines to dock.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)