By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 28 Sri Lanka is concerned with the
roughly $5 billion in Chinese loans it has and will send its
finance minister to Beijing to discuss the issue, the foreign
minister said on Saturday, as he also ruled out future Chinese
submarine visits to the country.
New Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has unnerved
China with his re-examination of certain projects that China has
invested in, including a $1.5 billion "port city" project in the
capital Colombo.
India, which lost out to China in infrastructure development
on the Indian Ocean island, was in particular concerned about
the security threat posed by Chinese ownership of land,
aggravated by the docking of Chinese submarines in Colombo last
year.
India had grown increasingly wary of former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa's pursuit of closer ties with China, which
became a key supporter of the island's economy after its
26-year-civil war ended in 2009.
Speaking in Beijing at the end of a two-day visit, Sri
Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera said there were
concerns about the manner in which the some $5 billion Chinese
loans for his country had been raised.
"During the run up to the last presidential campaign the
people of Sri Lanka raised many, many questions about the
interest rates especially, and also in certain cases about the
manner in which these loans were raised," he told a news
conference.
"So we will, as a government committed to transparency, want
to go into each of these matters."
The country's finance minister will visit Beijing after
President Sirisena's state visit to China, slated for March
26-28, Samaraweera said.
China has built a seaport and airport in the south of the
country, raising fears it is seeking influence in a country with
which India has traditionally had deep ties.
India's concern grew after the Rajapaksa government allowed
the Chinese submarines to dock.
Asked whether there would be any Chinese submarine visits in
the near future, Samaraweera said: "I don't see any".
"I really don't know which circumstances lead to some
submarines coming to the port of Colombo on the very day the
Japanese prime minister was visiting Sri Lanka, but we will
ensure that such incidents -- from whatever quarters -- do not
happen during our tenure."
Samaraweera said the re-examination of certain projects was
actually a good thing for foreign, including Chinese, investors.
"We want to create a rule-based investor climate because we
feel that some of the investments which were decided upon by the
previous government were not totally given on merit," he said.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)