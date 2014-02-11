BEIJING Feb 11 China's Foreign Minister on
Tuesday offered support for Sri Lanka after the United States
said it would table a U.N. resolution against Colombo over its
human rights record.
"China opposes some countries' interference in the internal
affairs of Sri Lanka under the pretext of human rights issues,"
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Sri Lankan counterpart G. L.
Peiris in Beijing.
China backs the Sri Lankan government in safeguarding
national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,
Wang said, according to China's Foreign Ministry.
"We believe in the Sri Lankan people's wisdom and capacity
to handle their own affairs," Wang added.
Sri Lanka this month rejected U.S. criticism of its human
rights record as "grossly disproportionate", after a senior U.S.
official said Washington would table a U.N. resolution against
the country.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which finally
crushed a 26-year rebellion by ethnic minority Tamil separatists
in 2009, has rejected calls for an international inquiry into
atrocities during the civil war.
China has increasingly tight ties with Sri Lanka, funding
airports, roads, railways and ports, which has unsettled India,
traditionally Sri Lanka's closest economic partner.
The island of 21 million people just off India's southern
tip has become a front in the competition between the Asian
giants China and India.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)