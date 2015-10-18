BEIJING Oct 18 Sri Lanka would consider
allowing Chinese naval ships to visit again but no request has
been forthcoming yet, the country's defence minister said on
Sunday.
Sri Lanka's previous government had caused concern in India
with its close ties to Beijing, including allowing Chinese
submarines to dock.
New Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has unnerved
China though with his re-examination of relations, including a
$1.5-billion Chinese-invested "port city" project in the capital
Colombo.
Visiting Beijing in February, Sri Lanka's foreign minister
said future visits by Chinese submarines were unlikely.
But Sri Lankan Defence Minister Karunasena Hettiarachchi,
who only took up his post last month, told Reuters in Beijing
that he would give serious thought to new requests from China
for naval ships to call, even if there are no plans currently.
"It has not come to my table yet. If it comes I'll give it
due consideration. If it comes in the right track we'll consider
it seriously," he said on the sidelines of a military forum.
"If it is really interesting and worthwhile, sometimes we do
combined operations and exercises with military vessels from
around the world, no discrimination."
China has built a seaport and airport in Sri Lanka's south,
raising fears it is seeking influence in a country with which
India has traditionally had deep ties.
China's defence minister told the head of the Sri Lankan
navy in June he wanted to ensure a "continuous and stable"
development of military ties.
Hettiarachchi said his government was just trying to make
sure it was being transparent in its relations with China, and
that military ties should remain strong.
"There was a complaint about the previous regime about
transparency but I think we are more transparent and our
relations are going to be stronger in times to come."
