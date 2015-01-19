BEIJING Jan 19 China said on Monday it hoped
for continued "cooperation" with Sri Lanka despite a pledge by
the new government in Colombo to review Chinese infrastructure
projects awarded under the previous administration.
The remarks by China's Foreign Ministry come two days after
a junior Sri Lankan minister said President Maithripala
Sirisena's government would look at benchmarks for Chinese
infrastructure costs using independent audit firms.
That move is bound to please Indian and Western powers
concerned about Beijing's access in the island state.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said cooperation
between China and Sri Lanka was "based on mutual benefit and in
the common interests" of the two sides.
"We hope and believe that the relevant cooperation between
China and Sri Lanka can further press ahead with a healthy and
stable development," Hong told reporters.
On Friday, Sri Lanka said it would review a $1.5 billion
port deal with China Communication Construction Co Ltd
over concerns about the Chinese company getting land
on a freehold basis in a high-security zone. That port project
had been of particular concern for India, the destination for
the majority of the transshipment cargo through Colombo.
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was unseated on Jan.
8, heavily depended on China for infrastructure in the wake of a
devastating civil war. He has borrowed over $6 billion for mega
projects since the end of a 26-year conflict in May 2009.
Opponents during the election campaign last month said many
of the projects financed with Chinese loans were over-priced, an
allegation that helped Sirisena to victory.
Harsha De Silva, deputy minister for Policy Planning and
Economic Affairs, said on Saturday that China had already
started to discuss the issues "at the highest level of the
government" and the new government would work on a project by
project basis.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)