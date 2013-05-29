BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
BEIJING May 29 China has offered Sri Lanka $2.2 billion in loans for infrastructure projects, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris said on Wednesday.
The loans make up a "preferential bias" credit facility for infrastructure, Peiris told reporters. He is accompanying Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on an official visit to China. (Reporting by Sui-lee Wee)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------