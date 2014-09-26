BEIJING, Sept 26 A man killed four primary
school students on Friday in the southern region of Guangxi,
state media said, in the latest of a series of knife attacks
that have unnerved the country.
Police have launched a manhunt for the assailant, a
middle-aged man, state news agency Xinhua said, citing the
public security bureau in Lingshan county in the Guangxi region.
Xinhua did not give details for the man's motive.
The man attacked the children as they were on their way to
school, Xinhua said. Three of them died at the scene and one
died later at a nearby hospital.
The attack comes less than a month after a man killed three
children and injured several at a primary school in China.
Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other
countries but there have been a series of attacks on schools and
children in recent years.
The attacks have led to much soul-searching and calls for
measures to improve security at schools in a country were many
couples only have one child.
In May, a knife-wielding man stabbed and injured eight
students in a primary school in another city in Hubei. In
December 2012, a man barged into a village primary school in the
central province of Henan and stabbed and injured 23 children.
School guards in China are often not equipped or trained to
stop such attacks.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)