(Adds news of stampede)
BEIJING, Sept 26 A man stabbed four primary
school children to death on Friday in the southern Chinese
region of Guangxi, state media said, the latest in a series of
knife attacks that have unnerved the country.
In a separate incident, six people were killed in a stampede
in a primary school in Kunming, the capital of the southwestern
province of Yunnan, state news agency Xinhua said. It did not
give details.
Police were hunting a middle-aged man after the knife
attack, Xinhua said, citing the public security bureau in
Lingshan county in Guangxi. Xinhua did not suggest a motive.
The man attacked the children as they were on their way to
school, Xinhua said. Three of them died at the scene and one
died later at a nearby hospital.
The attack comes less than a month after a man killed three
children and injured several at a primary school in Hubei
province.
Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other
countries but there has been a series of attacks on schools and
children in recent years.
The attacks have led to much soul-searching and calls for
measures to improve security at schools in a country were many
couples only have one child.
In May, a knife-wielding man stabbed and injured eight
students in a primary school in another city in Hubei. In
December 2012, a man barged into a village primary school in the
central province of Henan and stabbed and injured 23 children.
School guards in China are often not equipped or trained to
stop such attacks.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)