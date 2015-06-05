BRIEF-DEAG intends to increase capital with subscription rights by utilizing authorized capital
* DEAG intends to increase capital with subscription rights by utilizing authorized capital
SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese premier Li Keqiang said the government would promote domestic listings of start-up firms with "special ownership structure", part of China's efforts to encourage innovation and boost funding for productive sectors of the economy.
At a conference held by China's state council, or cabinet, on Thursday, Li also encouraged the development of the venture capital industry, and urged local governments to give tax incentives to start-up firms, incubators and angel investors who back innovation, according to the central government website.
Many Chinese companies, including technology start-ups and internet giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have adopted the so-called variable interest entity (VIE) structure.
Because foreign ownership in China's internet sector is blocked, and Chinese internet startups have difficulty meeting profitability requirements to list onshore, the VIE structure was developed to satisfy the ownership requirements of overseas security regulators without technically breaking Chinese law.
But China plans to relax rules for domestic listings, and is also vigorously developing over-the-counter equity markets to give start-up firms easier access to funding. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
RIYADH, May 2 The planned sale of a stake in national oil giant Saudi Aramco will occur through an initial public offer of shares in 2018, and the stake sold "will be not be very far off 5 percent", Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday.