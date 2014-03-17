HONG KONG, March 17 China State Construction
International Holdings Ltd said on Monday its
full-year net profit for 2013 rose 30 percent, beating
forecasts, as it benefited from large-scale government projects
in the mainland.
Net profit for the contractor and property developer, which
focuses on steel structures in China and Hong Kong, was HK$2.77
billion ($356.70 million), compared to a median forecast of
HK$2.63 billion by Thomson Reuters Starmine.
"The implementation of the (government) 12th five-year-plan,
as well as the urbanisation has created a huge market for steel
structure construction," it said in its earnings statement.
The company forecast a decline in government spending on
infrastructure this year, as China's economic growth slows, but
said it expected construction of mass-market housing to remain
robust.
The company, which has a market value of $5.7 billion, said
in January that its 2014 target for new contracts was no less
than HK$55 billion, higher than the HK$45.53 billion recorded
last year.
For the full earnings statement, click:
($1 = 7.7657 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)