(Adds more chairman comments)
HONG KONG Jan 21 The State Grid Corporation of
China (SGCC) cut its 2016 investment budget because the timing
of its power transmission projects means less capital is
required than last year, its chairman said on Thursday.
The investment cut by SGCC, China's dominant state power
grid builder and operator and a major consumer of copper and
aluminium, has added to concerns over dwindling Chinese demand,
but Chairman Liu Zhenya said it was just a timing issue.
"(We) do not intend to cut investment, it is just what (our)
projects need," Liu told reporters during a news conference in
Hong Kong.
SGCC's investments in China will rise to 2.3 trillion yuan
($349.68 billion) over the 2016-2020 period, Liu said, up from
the 1.8 trillion yuan invested over the last five years.
For 2016, however, investment will fall to 439 billion yuan
from 452.1 billion yuan last year.
Liu said the company's annual investment plans were linked
to the progress of its projects. Normally, lower levels of
spending are needed during the early stages of a project.
SGCC's lower 2016 spending comes at a time global investors
are worried about China after the world's second largest economy
grew at its weakest pace in a quarter of a century last year.
The State Grid would continue to seek investment projects
overseas, its chairman said, saying that while he saw the
European market as mature Africa was full of opportunities,
without elaborating.
SGCC is seeking partners to develop a global power
transmission network, which could cut costs and ease pollution,
said Liu, who is also chairman of the power industry body, the
China Electricity Council.
He said the construction of any future global grid would
need help from governments and enterprises.
($1 = 6.5775 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Additional reporting by David Stanway
in BEIJING; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sarah Young)