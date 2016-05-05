(Repeats MAY 4 column with no change to text)
By Andy Home
LONDON May 4 In November 2013 bosses from nine
of China's largest copper smelters sat down over a weekend to
discuss the state of the local market.
They did so because they had lost faith in the official
copper production figures released by the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS).
The NBS had just reported record output in the month of
October, equivalent to an annualised run rate of 6.8 million
tonnes.
The smelters weren't convinced, suspecting the statistical
agency was double-counting production at parent and subsidiary
companies and incorrectly labeling some intermediate products
such as copper blister as refined metal.
Actually, it was more than mere suspicion. The smelters were
themselves supplying the raw data to the agency in the first
place, so had a good idea of what the resulting production
figures should look like.
Nor was this a case of statistical nit-picking.
The smelters were poised to engage with international miners
on terms for the supply of copper concentrates the following
year and knew that the "official" production figures would be a
core discussion point in the negotiations.
The moral of the story is that it's not just Western
analysts who struggle with the reliability of Chinese
statistics.
And it's a timely reminder that inconsistent data can have
very real-world effects because right now there is no data at
all.
The NBS has suspended the publication of detailed metals
production figures since October last year.
Which means that everyone is now largely in the dark as to
what is happening in the world's largest metallic economy.
UNDER INVESTIGATION
It's not just the monthly base metals production figures
that have gone missing.
Data on oil products such as liquefied petroleum gas,
naphtha and fuel oil have been withdrawn. So too have regional
figures for coal, steel and electricity output.
This has little or nothing to do with the sort of
inconsistencies in the NBS data picked up by the country's
copper smelters.
Rather, it results from an anti-corruption investigation
into the agency by the Central Commission of Discipline
Inspection (CCDI).
Wang Baoan, head of the NBS, was removed from his post in
late February after being put under formal investigation.
Another 313 staff members are being indicted for selling the
data for personal gain.
It has long been a curiosity of the NBS that it publishes
only a very limited set of data and disseminates more detailed
information via a network of middle men, a system that has
apparently led to wholesale abuse.
The immediate outcome of the investigation has been the
dismantling of that network, meaning that the NBS has reverted
to historic form, only publishing aggregated headline figures.
So, for example, we know only that output of 10 metals,
running the gamut from aluminium to zinc through mercury and
magnesium, fell by 4.3 percent in January-February from a year
earlier.
Good luck if you're going to try and work out how much
copper was produced from that catch-all statistic.
As with the copper smelter story above, the lack of
production data is not just affecting outside calculations of
what is happening in China.
Local research houses such as Antaike and Mysteel are not
receiving any information either. And, according to analysts at
Macquarie Bank, the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association
(CNMIA), the most-used alternative to the NBS, has also stopped
publishing detailed production figures with the single exception
of aluminium.
WHY IT MATTERS
It's hard to overstate the impact of this suspension of
service on the base metals sector.
Although China tends to grab the headlines for its import
demand, the country is also a major producer of just about every
metal imaginable.
Moreover, this statistical black-out has happened at a
crucial time in terms of what is happening in the sector in
China.
Remember that towards the end of last year, when metal
prices were in free-fall, Chinese aluminium, copper and zinc
producers all announced their intention to reduce output in
2016.
Did they or was it just a warning shot across the bows of
short-sellers running riot across the Shanghai Metals Exchange
at the time?
Right now, there is no way of telling.
Moreover, Chinese production figures also tell us a lot
about the state of domestic metals demand.
Given the near statistical impossibility of actually
counting consumption because of the fragmented nature of the
supply chain, analysts, both Chinese and Western, guess-timate
"apparent consumption".
This calculation is based on domestic production, plus or
minus changes in visible stocks, plus or minus net trade flows.
The foundation of that calculation has just dropped out of
sight.
IN THE DARK
Now, all may not be lost in eternal darkness.
There's no suggestion that state bodies such as CNMIA won't
still provide Chinese production figures to international
statistical agencies such as the Lisbon-based Study Groups and
the International Aluminium Institute.
The problem is that such bodies tend to publish their own
monthly statistical snapshots with a significant time delay.
As of today, for example, the most recent update by the
International Lead and Zinc Study Group covers only the first
two months of this year.
Futures markets aren't good at such rear-view driving,
preferring as up-to-date information as possible, which is what
NBS was supplying.
The NBS itself has said that the monthly releases have only
been "temporarily suspended" and will return as and when the
investigation is concluded.
But, rather ominously for analysts everywhere, that comment
came with a warning that the amount of data made public would in
future be restricted.
Which casts a new light on the previous statistics with all
their imperfections and resulting frustrations. Because poor
visibility is still preferable to pitch darkness.
