SHANGHAI Nov 10 China is making welcome efforts
to improve its official foreign exchange statistics in a bid to
win reserve status for its currency, but some big data flaws
remain, particularly the embarrassing disparity between local
and centrally reported GDP figures.
As Beijing pursues efforts to internationalise its yuan
currency and rival the dollar's predominant role in world trade
and finance, it has started publishing data using the
International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Special Data Dissemination
Standard (SDDS).
Since July, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has shifted to
reporting foreign exchange reserves and other related data on a
monthly basis rather than quarterly.
The central bank has also separated out forex reserves
already held at the IMF in the form of Special Drawing Rights
(SDRs), the IMF's synthetic reserve currency and has added
visibility into short-term sales and purchases of foreign
currency securities.
"The most important improvement is that now we can compare
China's figures to other countries directly," said Xie Yaxuan,
an economist at China Merchant Securities in Shenzhen.
In a similar move, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
in the third quarter began releasing quarterly figures on gross
domestic product (GDP), replacing the previously used cumulative
year-to-date figures.
But here the outcome appears much less impressive: the
combined economic output of provinces still conspicuously
exceeds the national GDP total, which economists say could be a
case of local officials exaggerating output.
"The SDDS can improve the data to some extent, yet it cannot
resolve the credibility issue about China's (GDP) data," said
Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China economist at Capital Economics
in Singapore.
FX IMPROVEMENTS IMPRESSIVE
Established in 1996, the SDDS requires member countries to
calculate and publish their data through a highly-standardized
platform to improve efficiency and accuracy in data sharing.
Its adoption indicates that a country meets the test of
"good statistical citizenship". The IMF is scheduled to decide
this month whether to put the yuan into the SDR, and a key
factor will be transparency.
Now thanks to the new data published for the first time, the
market has learnt that the value of PBOC-owned securities
dropped more than $45.3 billion in September from August,
accounting for nearly half of total foreign currency sales by
that month, indicating that the central bank partly drew down
its own overseas securities reserves to help the yuan stabilise.
Since the PBOC abruptly devalued the yuan in mid-August,
Chinese policymakers have scrambled to keep the currency from
falling further, and foreign exchange reserves were run down by
a record amount in August, the PBOC data shows.
In addition, the central bank has also published its data
much faster than before. Still, some indicators for short-term
reserve movements are absent in the latest data.
"Lots of details are new for China, though the room for
improvements remain open," said Zhang Yiping, an analyst at
China Merchant Securities in Shenzhen.
GDP DATA STILL MURKY
In line with the SDDS standard, the NBS has revised down
China's year-on-year GDP growth for every quarter in 2014. It
reported that the country's third-quarter 2015 GDP grew 6.9
percent from a year earlier, the weakest since 2009.
Most of China's more than 30 provinces and regions, however,
still compile their data on a year to date cumulative basis.
The thirty-one provinces and regions' combined third-quarter
GDP reached 50.7 trillion yuan ($7.97 trillion), higher than the
national total of 48.8 trillion yuan, according to Reuters
calculations.
Some economists also suspect government statistics may
underestimate strong consumption and service sector growth,
leaving investors to focus instead on the cyclical and
structural weakness in industry and fixed asset investment.
"The problem is not only about the calculation method, but
also the procedure of data collection, especially the initial
data from local governments," Capital Economics' Evans-Pritchard
said.
