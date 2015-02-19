(Repeats Feb. 18 column. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 18 Everyone's talking about "peak
steel".
Zhang Guangning, chairman of the China Iron & Steel
Association, (CISA) started it, when he told the Association's
annual conference in January that "China's steel sector has
already entered a period of peaking and flattening out."
Anodyne sounding words they may be but they have generated
shock waves that are still reverberating in news headlines and
analyst notes around the world.
Because China, the engine of global steel production and
consumption, is not supposed to have reached the stage of
"peaking and flattening" yet.
Iron ore miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
would not have invested billions of dollars in lifting
supply, if they thought demand for their product was already
topping out in what is their biggest single customer.
Sure, a slowdown in the breakneck speed of the Chinese steel
juggernaut was expected but "peak steel" certainly wasn't
expected until some time in the next decade.
So is Zhang right? Because if he is, it's very bad news
indeed. For China's steel sector. For iron ore miners. And for
the rest of the world too.
ONE PEAK OR TWO?
"Peak steel" is a more ambiguous concept than it seems.
Seen through the eyes of the iron ore market, which it tends
to be, it means a peak in China's steel production.
And there are plenty of signs that output growth is braking
sharply. It was just 0.9 percent last year, according to the
World Steel Association, citing CISA's own estimates.
Give or take a percentage point or two because no-one,
inside or outside China, is quite sure about the accuracy of the
official figures.
At 815 million tonnes last year, there's a lot of margin for
statistical error and, it is widely suspected, a lot of
long-standing errors in the statistics.
But the trend is ominously clear. Production growth is
definitely flattening, even if it hasn't peaked yet. CISA itself
has projected a further output rise to 837 million tonnes in
2015.
Which is rather the problem because Chinese consumption is
showing worrying signs of having already peaked.
CISA's own estimate is that Chinese apparent consumption
fell 3.4 percent last year, the first contraction in three
decades. Emphasis on the word "apparent" in that
sentence because quantifying with any degree of statistical
accuracy what's going on in a steel sector as large as China's
is a thankless task.
But there is strong corroborating evidence that demand is
struggling.
Steel prices within China are completely bombed out.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, steel rebar, a
form of steel most associated with construction, has spent the
last couple of months wallowing at its lowest levels since the
contract was launched in 2009.
Hot rolled coil, more reflective of the broader
manufacturing sector, had been holding up better until it too
collapsed in the early part of January.
Steel exports, by contrast, are booming. China exported 94
million tonnes of products last year. That was more than last
year's steel production in the U.S., the world's largest
third-largest producer.
Exports in January were equivalent to an annualised 124
million tonnes. That was more than production last year in
Japan, the world's second-largest producer.
Everyone's worried about peak steel production in China.
Maybe they should be more worried about peak steel consumption.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Shanghai steel prices (relative performance):
link.reuters.com/dud24w
Graphic on China's exports of steel products:
link.reuters.com/jud24w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ERRORS OF THE PAST
But can Chinese steel consumption really have peaked, or
even come close to peaking?
Even factoring in Beijing's efforts to shift the Chinese
growth story from a fixed asset investment model to a slower but
more sustainable consumer-led model, steel consumption should
still have plenty of upside.
Or as analysts at Natixis expressed it with some
understatement, "the rather worrying fact (is) that China may
have achieved its peak steel demand at per capita income at or
below $5,000 (2005 dollars), well below the $15-25,000 levels
achieved in the US and South Korea." ("Peak Steel?", Commodities
Weekly, Feb. 12, 2015).
The issue, though, as they themselves concede, is that such
comparisons with historical norms may not capture the uniqueness
of the Chinese steel story.
No other country has unleashed the amount of concentrated
infrastructure spend as China did at the height of the Global
Financial Crisis.
New cities, new roads, new railways, new airports were built
at an extraordinary rate. All needing steel.
Chinese steel production capacity exploded to meet that
government-stimulated demand.
This has not been a normal developing economy growth story.
It was an extraordinary strategy to immunise Chinese growth from
the manufacturing contraction that was gripping the rest of the
world.
And it worked. Up to a point.
Because after the binge comes the hangover.
Ghost towns of empty residential blocks attest to the
exuberance of the property boom. As this previous driver of
steel demand slows, the consequences of past excess are mirrored
in the zombie steel mills producing surplus product at a loss.
The fate of these two weakening pillars of the Chinese
economy are inextricably entwined, not least through the shadow
debt structures which are creaking ominously in both.
RUNNING OUT OF ROAD
CISA has been warning of the perils of excess steel capacity
and production for a long, long time.
Although Beijing regularly mandates the closure of older
capacity, particularly in the capital city's most-polluted
neighbouring provinces, such cuts have done little to stop the
steel juggernaut.
CISA estimates total steel-making capacity still stands at
around 1.2 billion tonnes.
The resulting margin pressures have been extreme and the
sector is surviving in significant part thanks to those massive
exports.
The authorities are trying to stem the outbound tide, most
recently in the form of cancelling rebates on some boron-steel
exports.
But they daren't risk turning off the export safety valve
completely for fear of the possible consequences on such a core
part of the Chinese economy.
The juggernaut, it seems, will be allowed to thunder
onwards.
But if Chinese demand is even close to peaking, the chances
of the juggernaut running out of road are rapidly rising.
That's obviously very bad news for China's steel-makers.
And it's obviously very bad news for the world's iron ore
producers, who are already engaged in a brutal pricing war.
The displacement of higher-cost iron ore supply was always
going to be a messier affair than the big Australian and
Brazilian producers hoped.
Falling oil prices, feeding through to a lowering of the
global iron ore cost curve, have made it messier still.
Peaking demand growth in China is going to make for a long,
bloody war of attrition.
And that's bad news for the non-steel world too.
The entire steel supply chain may be at risk of a
deflationary spiral.
As iron ore prices fall, costs fall for Chinese steel
producers, incentivising them to produce more, which means steel
prices fall.
Without any improvement in domestic demand, that means they
export ever cheaper steel in ever greater quantities to everyone
else.
Or, to quote Natixis again: "when policy-makers around the
world worry about pervasive global deflationary forces, this
'early' maturity of Chinese heavy industry may be one of the
more significant factors at work."
"Peak steel", it seems, could be everyone's problem.
(Editing by David Evans)