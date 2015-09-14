(Repeats Sept. 11 item. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 11 BHP Billiton last month
revised downwards its forecast of "peak steel" production in
China, the world's largest producer of the stuff.
It will happen, BHP said, some time in the mid-2020s and the
peak will be between 935 and 985 million tonnes, or 960 million
in the middle of that range.
Rio Tinto, by contrast, is sticking with its call
that the peak will come around 2030 and will be around one
billion tonnes.
BHP's shift of stance grabbed a lot of media coverage. After
all, these are two of the world's largest producers of iron ore
and China is the world's largest buyer of their product.
For BHP and Rio and their shareholders "peak steel" in China
is more than just an academic talking-point.
When it comes and at what level will determine whether the
two Pilbara producers have been right to keep building out new
iron ore capacity.
But the real significance of these "peak steel" forecasts is
not the relatively small 40-million tonne gap that has opened
between the two companies but what they still have in common.
Both are still taking a benign view of China's industrial
economy, one in which the current slowdown is merely a blip in
the longer-term trend.
It's a view that contrasts starkly with the current doom and
gloom pervading just about every industrial commodity, several
of which are trading at levels last seen during the Global
Financial Crisis.
If they are right, the current negativity about China is
overdone, the markets misreading the necessarily messy
transition from investment- to consumer-driven model, a process
dubbed the "new normal".
If the markets are right, however, Rio and BHP are going to
be taking a lot more criticism for their "saturate and dominate"
approach to iron ore supply.
STRONGER FOR LONGER?
Chinese steel production is not growing at all right now.
Cumulative output was 476 million tonnes in the first seven
months of 2015, down by 1.8 percent on last year's equivalent
level.
It's the first time Chinese steel production has actually
contracted in more than a decade and follows a warning in
January by Zhang Guangning, chairman of the China Iron & Steel
Association, (CISA), that "China's steel sector has already
entered a period of peaking and flattening out".
To which Rio's response, or rather that of its head
economist Vivek Tulpule, is that "it is important to see through
near-term volatility and cycles" when "looking at long-term
trends".
Tulpule was speaking at Rio's investor presentation in
Sydney earlier this month and chose the occasion to launch a
detailed defence of the company's contention that "peak steel"
in China is still a long way off.
His presentation, available on Rio Tinto's website, is both
a fascinating insight into the group's forecasting methodology
and full of interesting snippets.
Such as a projection that by 2030 nearly 25 percent of
China's current urban residential building stock will be
demolished and rebuilt, one- or two-storey buildings being
replaced by higher rise structures needing more steel.
The key takeaway, though, is that Chinese steel production
will continue growing to 2030, albeit at an annual average rate
of just one percent, compared with the booming 14 percent of the
previous 15 years.
In other words, slowdown and a sharp one at that, but not
actual contraction and certainly not the end of the China growth
story.
BHP in essence agrees, even if its view is that Chinese
steel production is not going to be quite so strong for quite so
long.
It hasn't lifted the bonnet on its research engine in the
same way as Rio Tinto but, according to Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie, speaking to analysts at the time of the company's
first-half results, "we redo our forecasts bottom-up, in
incredible detail, every six months".
And those forecasts, positing "peak steel" a decade in the
future, are, Mackenzie said, "a realistic view".
EFFICIENT MARKETS?
There are plenty of others who would take issue with such a
rose-tinted view of China right now.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs, for example, have argued both
that the slowdown in China's industrial activity has been harder
than suggested by the official macroeconomic figures and that
demand for all metals will continue to suffer from a longer-term
debt deleveraging cycle that has only just begun. ("Revealing
China's commodity 'hard landing'", July 20, 2015).
Only time will tell who is reading China right, particularly
given the number of moving parts in the equation, each and every
one of them subject to a host of known unknowns.
But missing from Rio and BHP's bottom-up analysis of steel
demand drivers in China is the issue of overcapacity in the
country's steel production sector.
Industrial overcapacity is "the largest problem facing the
Chinese economy now," according to Xu Shaoshi, chairman of
powerful state planning body the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC).
And much of that excess capacity is in the steel sector,
where it is manifest in razor-thin margins, poor profitability
and bombed-out local steel prices.
Overcapacity means inefficient markets, steel-mills
over-producing relative to demand just to generate cash flow and
service debts with all the accompanying risks of violent
destocking events and mini debt default chain reactions.
It also exposes the steel sector to direct government
intervention in the form of enforced capacity closures, such as
have been taking place on environmental grounds in areas
surrounding smog-plagued Beijing.
Steel production may indeed grow at an average rate of one
percent over the next 15 years but such a smooth long-term
projection may mask high levels of what Rio's Tulpule terms
"volatility".
There is a direct analogy here with that other plank of iron
ore producers' thinking, namely that their lower production will
displace higher cost production, forcing the market to
rebalance.
Such a belief in the efficiency of the iron ore market is
why the consensus view was that the price wouldn't fall below
$90-100 per tonne. Until, of course, it did.
Reality has a nasty habit of not being as efficient as
theory says it should be. Higher-cost producers may not meekly
accept their fate but will rather struggle on. Costs themselves
are a moving target and right now they are falling as commodity
price weakness feeds into a vicious circle of cost deflation.
The iron ore displacement cycle has already proved to be a
lost messier than expected, which is why, even after the recent
rally, the price is currently still struggling below $60 per
tonne.
After underestimating the inefficiency of the iron ore
market, there is a similar risk of ignoring the even greater
inefficiencies of the Chinese steel market.
It's not the contrast between Rio and BHP' views of "peak
steel" that is important. After all what's 40 million tonnes or
so between friends?
It's the widening gap between their collective view of China
and that of most other commentators right now that is the real
stand-out.
