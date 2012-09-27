SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Mining giant BHP Billiton expects China's economic growth to strengthen through the rest of the year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

BHP's long-term view on China also remains positive, Alan Chirgwin, general manager of marketing at BHP's iron ore division, said at an industry conference in the coastal city of Dalian.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)