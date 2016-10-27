SHANGHAI Oct 27 China is set to hit its 2016
target for crude steel capacity cuts by late October, with
additional reductions expected in the last two months of the
year, an industry association said on Thursday.
The China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) also said on its
website that the country had by the end of last month completed
more than 80 percent of this year's capacity reduction target of
45 million tonnes.
A worldwide steel glut has stoked trade disputes between
China, the world's top maker of the construction material, and
other producers such as the United States and the European
Union.
China plans to eliminate 100-150 million tonnes of annual
production over the next five years, but cutting capacity has so
far done little to rein in output.
The country, which accounts for half the world's steel
production, has a total capacity of 1.13 billion tonnes.
Capacity cuts and improving demand have helped Chinese
steelmakers swing to profit this year, CISA said. The 100 big
and medium steel mills that comprise CISA's membership made a
profit of 25.2 billion yuan ($3.72 billion) in the first nine
months of the year, it said.
China has been challenged with 38 anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy investigation cases over the first nine months of
2016, CISA added.
($1 = 6.7768 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph
Radford)