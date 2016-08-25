SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's debt-ridden Chongqing
Iron and Steel is drawing up radical restructuring
plans that will see the firm exit the steel industry and shift
its focus to more lucrative sectors like finance, it said on
Thursday.
In a notice filed to the Shanghai stock exchange, Chongqing
Steel blamed the downturn in the economy, severe industrial
overcapacity, soaring labour costs and persistently low steel
prices for its predicament.
"In order to fundamentally improve the listed firm's
performance and protect the interests of medium- and small-sized
investors, the plan is to remove the company's steel-related
assets," the firm said.
It said it would sell its steel assets to the Yufu Group, an
entity run by the local Chongqing city government. It then aims
to acquire high-quality assets in the financial and industrial
investment sectors from the group. The plans have not yet been
finalised.
The firm suffered net losses of almost 6 billion yuan
($901.47 million) in 2015 and nearly a billion yuan in the first
quarter of 2016. Its shares in Shanghai have been suspended
since June.
After borrowing billions of yuan to expand production,
China's steel firms are struggling with heavy debts and
persistent losses. The country is now aiming to bring capacity
down by 140 million tonnes over the 2016 to 2020 period, and
will target non-competitive and obsolete assets.
According to government estimates, China has 1.13 billion
tonnes of crude steel capacity, more than 300 million tonnes
higher than total output last year.
The listed unit of the Valin Iron and Steel Group
, based in central China's Hunan province, is also
planning to swap its steel assets for more lucrative finance and
clean energy operations to avoid being delisted.
China's second biggest steelmaker, the Baoshan Iron and
Steel Group, was mulling a similar restructuring plan for its
loss-making unit SGIS Songshan, but the plan has
been shelved.
The government is setting up dedicated asset management
firms for the steel and coal sectors to help shut capacity and
handle the closure of "zombie enterprises" - those that would
not survive without loans or government support.
The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission is also encouraging government-run enterprises that
are not specialist steel or coal producers to withdraw
completely from the two sectors.
According to a recent study by Renmin University, 51.4
percent of China's listed steel firms could be defined as zombie
enterprises because they have been unable to pay back debts.
