By David Stanway
| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 18 China's major steel firms lost
53.1 billion yuan ($8.07 billion) from January to November last
year, as prices fell because of overcapacity and slumping
demand, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on
Monday.
China's steel sector, responsible for around half of global
output, has been one of the biggest casualties of the country's
economic slowdown, with prices now at multi-decade lows as a
result of a massive supply glut.
China's total annual crude steel capacity is now 1.2 billion
tonnes, CISA's chairman Zhang Guangning said in a speech at the
association's annual conference last week that was posted on the
group's website (www.chinaisa.org.cn) Monday.
With about a third of the country's total capacity now
standing idle, Zhang said China has still not established a
mechanism that would allow loss-making steel enterprises to exit
the market.
"Some enterprises want to exit, but an exit route has not
been opened up.. and some local governments continue to urge
steel firms to produce in the interests of local economic
development and social stability," said Zhang, who is also
chairman of the state-owned Anshan Iron and Steel Group.
He said CISA member firms saw their total earnings decline
19.3 percent over the 11 months, with more than half making
losses, he said.
The association consists of around 100 medium- and
large-sized steel mills covering nearly 80 percent of national
output.
Steel consumption in China peaked in 2013, while output in
the world's biggest producer peaked the following year, Zhang
said.
"The period of high market demand growth has already passed
into history, and from now on... overall demand will slowly
decline," he said.
Crude steel output in China fell 2.2 percent to 738.4
million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2015, but apparent
steel demand fell 5.5 percent to 645 million tonnes over the
11-month period, Zhang said.
Exports have offered a lifeline for Chinese steelmakers,
with falling domestic prices allowing them to undercut overseas
producers, leading to a surge in trade disputes.
Zhang said there were 36 anti-dumping investigations into
Chinese steelmakers last year, double the 2014 number.
A composite price index of eight steel products compiled by
CISA was at 56.37 in early January, compared to the 1994
baseline of 100.
($1 = 6.5789 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)