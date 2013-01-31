* Large steel mills profit at 1.6 bln ($257 mln) in 2012
* Angang, Maanshan Iron & Steel posted big losses
* CISA expects steel demand to rise 3.1 pct in 2013
(Adds background, company details, outlook)
By Coco Li and Fayen Wong
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 31 Profits at China's
large steel mills slumped 98 percent in 2012, as slower economic
growth hit steel demand in the world's largest consumer, the
China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on Thursday, but it
reiterated a slightly improved outlook this year.
In a statement, the industry association said 2012 profits
reported by its members, which include more than 70 large steel
mills, fell to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.2 million). The largest
firms account for about 80 percent of the total steel output in
China, which is also the world's largest steel producer.
A few large Chinese steelmakers suffered big losses last
year as slower demand growth and a rapid decline in steel prices
hurt their business.
Angang Steel Co Ltd , the listed unit
of China's second-largest steelmaker, Anshan Iron & Steel Group
Corp, posted a loss of 4.16 billion yuan in 2012, after losing
2.15 billion yuan in 2011, it said in an exchange filing late on
Wednesday.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd , the
listed unit of Magang Group, reported a preliminary loss of 3.7
billion to 4 billion yuan last year.
Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel), China's largest
listed steelmaker, said earlier this month that its 2012 net
profit likely rose by about 40 percent to 10.3 billion yuan
($1.65 billion), helped by the sale of some assets.
However, it said operating profit before one-off items was
likely to show a decline of 33 percent to 6.2 billion
yuan.
CISA expects an improved outlook for the country's steel
sector this year, although that will be tempered by an
oversupply of built-up inventory, high raw materials costs and a
likely slow pickup in consumption.
The industry body previously said it expected Chinese steel
demand to rise by 3.1 percent in 2013, 0.6 percentage point
higher than last year as the economy recovers.
A Reuters poll forecast that steel output would rise to 749
million tonnes this year, up 4.5 percent on the year.
($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Coco Li in BEIJING, Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Ken Wills)