* China blast furnaces operating at 4-month low rate
-Custeel.com
* Jiangsu Shagang Group suspends a rebar output line
-Custeel.com
* Seasonal weakness in demand also contributing to cuts
* Dalian coke, coking coal futures up more than two-fold
this year
By Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason
SHANGHAI, Nov 7 Stunned by soaring raw material
costs, some Chinese steel mills have cut output and even started
maintenance works earlier than usual as state-enforced mine
closures continue to choke off the supply of key production
ingredients, coke and coking coal.
Prices of coke and coking coal, that typically account for
20 percent of steel production costs, have rallied more than
two-fold this year amid Beijing's big push to curb overcapacity
and pollution, hurting profits for mills.
Blast furnaces in the world's top producer and consumer of
steel are as a result operating at their lowest rate in about
four months, data from industry consultancy Custeel.com shows,
in contrast to earlier this year when robust demand and prices
prompted mills to operate at nearly full capacity.
Furnaces across China are running at 86 percent, their
lowest since June, according to the data.
In Tangshan, a major steel-producing city in China's Hebei
province, furnaces were running at 84 percent of capacity last
week, versus around 90 percent in August, the data shows. Hebei
accounts for a fifth of the country's steel output.
While a seasonal weakness in demand for rebar, or reinforced
steel used in construction, during the colder months may have
been a reason for the output cuts, analysts said critically low
raw material supplies were a major factor.
"The severe shortage of coking coal and coke has largely
lifted steelmakers production cost, forcing some to cut output,"
said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai Jun'an Futures in Shanghai.
According to Custeel.com, Jiangsu Shagang Group, China's top
private steelmaker, has suspended a rebar production line, while
Zenith Steel, also based in eastern Jiangsu province, is set to
start a 10-day overhaul this month, Custeel.com said.
Maintenance typically takes place in December.
Shagang declined to comment and calls to Zenith went
unanswered, although Custeel.com said the moves could reduce
output by about 40,000 tonnes over Nov. 10-27 for the former and
by 25,000 tonnes for the latter.
Any prolonged output cuts would add to the rally in steel
prices, but remove some of the upward pressure on the
prices of steelmaking ingredients and curb the impact of
seasonally slower demand on mills' margins.
Earlier in the day, coking coal futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange climbed by their 10 percent limit
and coke hit its strongest since 2013, extending their
months-long rally on tightening supplies.
Coke inventory among steel mills has dwindled to 2-10 days,
versus the usual 15-30 days of production, said analyst Jin.
Some steel mills located far from coal production bases,
such as Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces, have been hit particularly
hard by the tight raw material supplies, traders said.
Several small mills in the western and southwestern regions
have also cut output for the same reason, they added.
Exacerbating steelmakers' woes are China's stricter rules on
truck transportation since September that have cut trucking
capacity, adding to mills' high costs.
"It's not one simple reason, but complex factors including a
shortage of coking coal and coke, surging prices, slower demand
that has hurt rebar producers' profit, dragged some to losses
and forced some to cut output," said Xia Junyan, investment
manager at Hangzhou CIEC Trading Co in Shanghai.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)