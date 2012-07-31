Gulf firms struggle to keep Qatar business ties despite crisis
* Still no guidance whether they have to unwind existing deals
BEIJING, July 31 Top Chinese steel mills have around 200-300 billion yuan ($31.4 -$47 billion) in debt, an official from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Wednesday, referring to the debt owed by its members.
($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Fayen Wong)
* Still no guidance whether they have to unwind existing deals
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016