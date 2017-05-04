BRIEF-Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING May 4 Zhang Zhaojun, deputy chief of China's banking regulator in Dalian city, said at a news conference on Thursday:
* The banking sector's total credit exposure to Dalian-based, state-owned Dongbei Special Steel Group Co is more than 44 billion yuan ($6.38 billion).
* Bank branches in Dalian have 22.1 billion yuan in credit exposure to Dongbei Special Steel.
* Dongbei has been at the heart of troubles in China's debt market, defaulting on nine separate bonds last year. It formally entered into a bankruptcy restructuring process in October.
($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018