BEIJING Feb 14 China's commerce ministry has
expressed its concern over European Union's anti-dumping
investigations into Chinese steel products and said that trade
frictions should be solved through dialogue.
The European Union on Friday launched investigations into
whether Chinese seamless pipes, heavy plates and hot-rolled flat
steel were being imported from China at unfairly low prices and
announced provisional anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled flat
steel from China and Russia.
"China hopes the European Commission will strictly abide by
World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, show prudence and
restraint and use trade remedy tools in accordance with the
law," the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a notice posted
on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
Chinese steel exports rose by 19.9 percent to 112.4 million
tonnes last year, providing a lifeline for companies contending
with falling domestic demand and a crippling capacity glut that
has sent prices to multi-decade lows.
MOFCOM said that overcapacity is a global problem for the
steel sector and the problems should be solved through dialogue
and cooperation, adding that the Chinese government is willing
to hold talks with fellow WTO members on the subject.
The China Iron and Steel Association warned late last month
that Chinese steel producers were increasingly at risk of
anti-dumping moves. It said that Chinese steel exports were the
subject of 37 investigations worldwide in 2015, equalling the
total number over the preceding two years.
