SHANGHAI, March 2 China's environmental ministry
has ordered local governments in two key steel-producing cities
to take tougher action against polluters from the sector as part
of efforts to improve air quality.
That could pile pressure on mills already struggling with
weak demand-growth as the world's No.2 economy loses momentum.
Inspectors from China's Ministry of Environmental Protection
(MEP) last week summoned mayors from the cities of Linyi in the
eastern province of Shandong and Chengde in the northern
province of Hebei, urging them to crack down on firms that have
violated environment laws, the ministry said on its website
(www.mep.gov.cn).
"We have to fully implement the law ... to shut down those
enterprises which haven't taken any environmental protection
measures and haven't run environment protection equipment," MEP
official Gao Zhenning told state television channel CCTV.
Thirteen of the 15 enterprises inspected in Linyi had
violated environmental laws. Most were steel and coke plants,
with some found to have provided fake environmental data.
Beijing is determined to tackle hazardous smog by imposing
higher environmental standards and strengthening monitoring in
high-polluting regions, with some unqualified steel mills closed
permanently since last year.
China put a new environment law into effect at the start of
2015, and can now impose unlimited fines and even prison
sentences on officials who fail to conform with new standards.
The MEP has already used its strengthened powers to take on
local governments in Hebei and elsewhere, summoning local
leaders to explain themselves when they failed to comply with
emergency pollution guidelines during a major international
summit in Beijing in November.
Chinese steel mills, already suffering from persistently low
prices as a result of overcapacity and an economic slowdown, are
now paying an estimated 160 yuan ($26) per tonne of steel to
comply with environmental guidelines.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford)