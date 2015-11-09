LONDON Nov 9 British steelmakers called for
business minister Sajid Javid to insist on immediate action
against Chinese steel 'dumping' when he meets European Union
economy and industry ministers in Brussels on Monday.
Britain requested the emergency meeting after nearly 4,000
of its steel jobs were lost or put at risk in October -
equivalent to about a fifth of the sector's workforce - with
steelmakers and unions pinning much of the blame on China.
"The U.S. and other countries have already moved to prevent
cheap Chinese imports distorting their markets and now the EU
must do the same and, do so quickly ... if we're to prevent
large scale problems for steelmakers spreading," said Gareth
Stace, director of UK Steel, an industry lobby.
China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel. It is expected to export a record 100 million tonnes of
steel to world markets this year to help address its spare
steelmaking capacity - estimated at 300 million tonnes.
The issue made national headlines during Chinese President
Xi Jinping state visit to Britain last month, putting the
government under pressure.
As a result, it promised last week to start refunding the
cost of green taxes which push up energy prices for steel
manufacturers as soon as the European Union grants state aid
approval.
But Britain's steel sector says its biggest problem has been
a sharp rise in steel imports from China. UK Steel said
forecasts show that Chinese 'dumping' of rebar steel in the UK
is set to account for more than half the UK market of 720,000
tonnes in 2015.
The European Commission opened an investigation into alleged
rebar dumping in April. The investigations usually take 15
months, although the Commission can set provisional duties after
an initial nine months.
Global steel prices are at the lowest level in over a decade
ST-CRU-IDX due poor demand growth and structural oversupply.
Consultants CRU estimate that some 700 million out of a total
2.3 billion tonnes of global steelmaking capacity is spare.
(Editing by William Hardy)