LONDON Nov 9 British steelmakers urged business
minister Sajid Javid to insist on immediate action against what
they see as Chinese steel dumping when he meets European Union
economy and industry ministers in Brussels on Monday.
Britain requested the emergency meeting after nearly 4,000
of its steel jobs were lost in October - equivalent to about a
fifth of the sector's workforce - with steelmakers and unions
pinning much of the blame on China.
"The U.S. and other countries have already moved to prevent
cheap Chinese imports distorting their markets and now the EU
must do the same, and do so quickly ... if we're to prevent
large scale problems for steelmakers spreading," said Gareth
Stace, director of UK Steel, an industry lobby.
British steel workers held a demonstration in Brussels on
Monday, alongside Belgian and French steel workers, calling for
Javid to take urgent action to stop what they call Chinese steel
dumping and tackle high energy costs.
"Hiding behind the EU as an excuse to do nothing will not
wash. Nothing should be off the table, including a refusal to
grant China market economy status while it fails to abide by EU
rules on fair trade," said Harish Patel, national officer for UK
union Unite.
European steel lobby Eurofer, alongside industriAll European
Trade Union and AEGIS Europe, which represents some 30 European
manufacturing industry associations, called on EU ministers
Monday not to consider offering China market economy status.
Eurofer and industriAll said 5,000 steel jobs had been lost
in Europe in the last month alone, adding that there is a real
threat to the 330,000 workers in the EU steel sector, a
headcount down 85,000 since 2008.
"The EU needs to do more to speed up the deployment of its
trade defence instruments. (It) needs to adapt trade, climate
and energy policies ... to keep our sector competitive," said
Axel Eggert, director general of Eurofer.
China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel. It is expected to export a record 100 million tonnes of
steel to world markets this year to help address its spare
steel-making capacity estimated at 300 million tonnes.
The issue made national headlines during Chinese President
Xi Jinping state visit to Britain last month, putting the
government under pressure.
As a result, it promised last week to start refunding the
cost of green taxes which push up energy prices for steel
manufacturers as soon as the European Union grants state aid
approval.
Energy-intensive British industries such as steel paid 80
percent more for electricity in the first half of 2015 than the
EU average, which is itself about two times higher than that in
other developed economies like the United States.
But Britain's steel sector says its biggest problem is cheap
steel imports from China. UK Steel said forecasts show that
Chinese sales of rebar steel in the UK are set to account for
more than half the UK market of 720,000 tonnes in 2015.
