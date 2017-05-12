BRUSSELS May 12 The European Union has imposed
definitive anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports of seamless
pipes and tubes of iron or steel to protect its industry from
steel overcapacity.
In a notice published in the official journal on Friday, the
European Commission said it was imposing definitive anti-dumping
duties after an investigation on a number of Chinese companies.
Yangzhou Chengde Steel Pipe Co will face an anti-dumping
duty rate of 29.2 percent, while Hubei Xinyegang Special Tube Co
will face a rate of 54.9 percent.
The EU has imposed anti-dumping duties on several Chinese
steel products such as cold-rolled flat steel and stainless
steel cold-rolled flat products.
Commenting on the duties, the Chinese commerce ministry said
it urged the EU to abide by WTO rules, adding it was willing to
work with the bloc to resolve the problems facing the steel
sector.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Keith Weir)